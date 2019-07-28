Our reporter

23 people were killed by terror group Boko Haram on Saturday while returning from a funeral of a relative in Borno state in Nigeria.

The attackers who were on three motorbikes opened fire on the men returning home from a in Nganzai district near the state capital Maiduguri.

A local militia leader, Bunu Bukar Mustapha stated concerning the killing that “Our men recovered 23 dead bodies from the scene of the attack, which happened this morning.”

According to APF, the men were returning to Badu Kuluwu from nearby Goni Abachari village where they had attended funeral prayers for a relative, Mustapha said. This was also confirmed by a Nganzai district official.

“I received calls from Nganzai that Boko Haram killed 23 people near Badu Kuluwu this morning,” said the official, who asked not to be identified for his own safety.

Local hunters and militia recovered the bodies after survivors returned to the village and alerted them, Nganzai resident Saleh Masida said.