222 on death roll, 32 life sentence, 900 others in Delta prisons

The Chairman and Members of the Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy have concluded its maiden visits to all prisons across the State with a discovery of 1154 convicted persons in jail for various offences.

The figure includes 32 inmates on life imprisonment, 222 condemned convicts and 900 others serving various jail terms.

During the Council’s visit to the Warri Medium Security Prison popularly known as Okere Prison, 222 inmates were discovered to be on death row out of which 4 were females, 32 others were on life imprisonment while 900 were serving various terms of imprisonment.

The Advisory Council also visited the Sapele Prison where 82 inmates were serving their terms of imprisonment while at the Kwale, Ogwashi-Uku and Agbor Prisons, there were 42, 173 and 104 convicted inmates respectively serving their terms of sentence.

Members of the Council had interactions with the convicted inmates in all the prisons and they were encouraged not to give up on their dreams, adding that the period of their incarceration should afford them the opportunity to have deep sober reflections and change their ways.

They were also reminded of the Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration commitment to better the lives of all Deltans including that of prisoners, so that when they return to the society, they will become useful to themselves and society.

At the Agbor Prison, a 39-year old man who was sentenced to 14 years for defiling a 4-year-old child, received bashing from the Secretary of the Committee, Mrs. Uju Monye for such an atrocity and she told him point blank that he does not deserve clemency because of his act of wickedness against the innocent child.

The bashing came on the heels of the lack of remorsefulness displayed by the convict when he appeared before the Chairman and members of the Council.

Chief Okpakpor while promising to make appropriate recommendations to the Governor to grant amnesty to deserving inmates, cautioned youths to stay away from crime as the condition of Nigeria prisons are deplorable and degrading.

The Council is chaired by Chief Patrick Okpakpor. Other members of the Council are: The Secretary, Mrs. Uju Monye, Krees Njuokuemeni, Dr. Samuel Efetobor, John Okoriko, Hon. Mrs. Irene Imilar and Mrs. Paulina Egbon. They were inaugurated by the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa on the 30th of March, 2017 to help in decongesting prisons in the state.