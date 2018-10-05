NSCDC rescues 12 victims of human trafficking in Edo

The Edo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has rescued about 12 victims of human trafficking and child labour in the past five months.

Mr Makinde Ayinla, State Commandant of the Corps, disclosed this on Friday in Benin during a one day workshop on the menace of human trafficking and illegal migration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the workshop with the theme: ensitisation of Students on the Menace of Human Trafficking and Illegal Migration was organised by the Edo Command of the NSCDC.

Ayinla said that it had become imperative for the corps to sensitise students on the ills of human trafficking in view of the prevalent danger victims were exposed and subjected to.

He noted that human trafficking had claimed the lives of many Nigerian citizens, making early sensitisation of students imperative.

The commandant said that the first sentence of the Act establishing the Corps which is “Security of Lives and Properties”, highlighted the need for the corps to join in the fight against the menace.

Ayinla noted that the power of a nation lay with factors such as security, education, manpower, technological know-how and the youths.