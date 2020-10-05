21-year-old lady celebrates her first achievement, shows off fridge

A lady on twitter, Laura Gaga, has celebrated her first achievement at 21, appreciating God for the LG fridge she just bought.

In response to those calling it a small win, the 21-year-old said it is more than that to her as it is her “biggest flex” ever at her age – There were many who celebrated with her, saying that her achievement is a good one as they could all see themselves in her.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Agbani Darego appears on Google search as ‘ugliest Miss World’

In a post she made on the platform on Sunday, October 4, the lady was very happy with the household item as she said: “My own very fridge…thank you Jesus.”

@lauragaga1_, said, in a subsequent tweet, that while some people call the item a small win, it is a big one for her 21-year-old self.

Daily Times gathered that the post attracted a lot of likes and congratulatory messages.

Mad oo, 1000 and something something likes.. I cant believe it.. thanks guys I really appreciate.. some of you call it small win, for 21 yr old lady , that's my biggest flex, my brand new carton LG fridge… — Laura (@lauragaga1_) October 4, 2020