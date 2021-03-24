21 suspects arrested for Railway Vandalism in Niger — Daily Times Nigeria

Saka Bolaji ,Minna

Niger State Police Command has paraded no fewer than 21 suspected persons in two separate arrests for railway vandalization in Esheti – Elegi community of Kataeregi in Katcha local government of Niger state.

The Command Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) DSP Wasiu A. Abiodun while parading the suspects at the police headquarters in Minna, said that they acted on a tip-off by police operatives attached to Kataeregi division to effect the arrest.

He disclosed that the 17 persons were arrested on 22nd March 2021 when the police patrol team was mobilized to the scene and intercepted the three canter trucks loaded with rail tracks.

DSP Abiodun noted that the three drivers were also arrested identified to be Salisu Bashiru, Shehu Garba, and Yunusa Suleiman all of Kodo village in Minna, adding that two of the trucks has registration numbers while one has no plate number with another empty truck awaiting its load.

The leader of the team one Mohammad Usman told reporters to be contracted by one Alhaji Idris from Kaduna acclaimed scrap dealer while he regretted his action but confessed to being tricked by the scrap dealer.

Also, the two other suspects were arrested on 17th March 2021 in a canter truck loaded with 80 pieces of rail slippers along Kataeregi – Minna road.

Abiodun noted that the cases are under investigation and will be arraigned in Federal High Court under the miscellaneous offenses act for prosecution, however, warned that CP Adamu Usman will continue to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the state.