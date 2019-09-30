As many as 21 people died and several others injured in a bus accident in India’s western state of Gujarat, media reported on Monday.

The incident occurred when the bus overturned at Trishulia Ghat near Ambaji town at Banaskantha district in Gujarat.

Police arrived at the accident site and efforts are on to rescue people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident.

Road mishaps are very common in India, as around 150,000 people die in road accidents in the country every year.

Earlier this month, the Motor Vehicles Act was amended and hefty fines have been imposed on those found guilty of violating traffic laws, like rash driving, not wearing helmets while riding a two-wheeler or not putting seat belts while driving a four-wheeler.

(Xinhua/NAN)