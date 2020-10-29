21 dead as trailer hits bus carrying school children in Enugu

21 persons including school children have been reportedly dead in an auto crash at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the news to newsmen on Thursday, October 29.

The Enugu Sector Commander, Mr Ogbonna Kalu, said the accident which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, involved a school bus and trailer.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding beyond the limit and dangerous driving.

Kalu said, “21 persons have been confirmed dead and more than 50 persons were in the school bus.

“Also of note is that not all the deaths were school children. Those working on the roadside were part of the casualties.

“From available information, the accident was caused by dangerous driving.”

Daily Times reports that the tragic incident occurred when a Lowbed truck belonging to a construction firm working at Oji-River – Awgu Federal Road lost control and rammed into a school bus conveying over 60 pupils of the Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu owned by the Catholic Diocese of Awgu home.