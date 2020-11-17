2023: Why I cannot support Igbo presidency – Buba Galadima

Businessman and politician Buba Galadima has said that the people will support a candidate from South-East, but not Igbo presidency ahead 2023 presidential election. Daily times gathers,

He made this statement on Monday during the morning show on Arise Television while speaking on restructuring from the EndSAR protest in Nigeria .

He said “I have a lot of friends from South East, I can vote for any of them if they present themselves but I am not agreeing to Igbo presidency”

On “Igbo presidency” in 2023, I agree with Buba Galadima here pic.twitter.com/VTBNlYdXfj — Olayide (@Faroukfabulous) November 16, 2020

In this video he advised his friends to remove the thought of igbo presidency. “There is nothing like igbo presidency, which may result to tribalism in Nigeria.”