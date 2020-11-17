2023: Why I cannot support Igbo presidency – Buba Galadima

17th November 2020
Add Comment
by Adaeze Enendu
2023: Buba Galadima says political candidate will be supported from southeast

Businessman and politician Buba Galadima has said that the people will support a candidate from South-East, but not Igbo presidency ahead 2023 presidential election. Daily times gathers,

He made this statement on Monday  during the morning show on Arise Television while speaking  on restructuring  from  the EndSAR protest in Nigeria .

READ ALSO:Abacha stashed monies abroad because of impending US sanction – Buba Galadima

He said “I have a lot of friends from South East, I can vote for any of them if they present themselves but I am not agreeing to Igbo presidency”

In this video he advised his friends to remove the thought of igbo presidency. “There is nothing like igbo presidency,  which may result to tribalism  in Nigeria.”

You may also like

About the author

Adaeze Enendu

View all posts

Leave a Comment