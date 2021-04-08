2023: We’ll mobilise 65m Christians to vote out bad leaders – PFN

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has said it will mobilize its members to register and vote massively at the forthcoming 2023 election with a view of showing bad political leaders the way out of power.

PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, made this known in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Kayode Oladeji, on Thursday in Ibadan.

According to him, over 65 million members of PFN would be mobilized for constructive engagements and the development of the nation.

Oke added that though PFN is not partisan, it is passionate about national development and the need for politics of opportunism in Nigeria.

“The over 65 million members of PFN would be mobilized for constructive engagements and the development of the nation.

“Though the body is not for any party, it will, however, mobilize its members to register and vote massively at the forthcoming 2023 election.

“At the 2023 elections, we shall show the bad political leaders, the way out.

“We are not partisan, but we are for national development. We want to end the politics of opportunism.

“At PFN, we shall use our numerical strength to deliver Nigeria. We are for good governance,” Oke said.

Towards this end, the Oke said PFN is set to train youths across the federation to strengthen their participation in governance.

“PFN is evolving a mechanism toward empowering and giving political education to youths through massive mobilization across the 774 local governments in the country,” Oke said.

According to him, developing the skills and competencies of Nigerian youths is part of the seven-point agenda of my administration.

Oke said that PFN, under his leadership, would leverage its reach to increase Nigerian youths’ political consciousness and participation.

He said that this was to promote and sustain the country’s democracy.

Oke said many youths in the country were in pain and agony, adding that the system was not taken care of them.

According to him, in their desperate bid to seek greener pastures, many of them are dying across the Atlantic Ocean, while our young girls are serving as sex slaves across Europe.

He said that youths in the country would be reached through one of the seven points agendas of his administration tagged: “Youths on Fire Agenda”.

“Through the program, youths across the federation, will be spiritually, economically, and politically galvanized for empowerment.

The PFN president also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to convoke a national youths summit to stem the tide of youths’ restiveness in the country.

Oke said that the summit would be an avenue to address some of the agitations and concerns of youths in the country.

He, therefore, implored Nigerians to remain united, adding that it was only through unity that the country could progress.

“War does no one any good. We must strive to ensure that Nigeria remains indivisible through prayers and sincerity of purpose,” he said.