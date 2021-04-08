2023: Tinubu’s Enemies Are Within APC – Onu — Daily Times Nigeria

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been warned by a party chieftain, Prince Onu that his enemies are within the party.

Onu said further that the enemies are the ones trying to cause bad blood between Tinubu and President Muhammadu Buhari.

He made the submission in a statement on Wednesday where he praised Tinubu as a true leader who has ensured Nigeria remains as one and its democracy is protected.

He urged the former Lagos State Governor not to be distracted but to forge ahead with his 2023 presidential ambition.

“This trait of Tinubu is intimidating and that is why the purveyors of this crack between both leaders have emerged.

“The truth of the matter is that the claims are false and handiwork of opposition within the APC,” he said.

And then added that Tinubu should “not to be distracted by the antics of enemies”.

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described First Lady Aisha Buhari as someone who has brought dignity to the office of the First Lady in Nigeria.

He added that Aisha Buhari as the first lady, has brought unity and development to Nigeria.

Tinubu made the submission on Thursday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja in his capacity as the chairman of the occasion during the public presentation of the First Lady’s biography titled “Aisha Buhari: Being different.”

Daily Times gathered that the book was written by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs (Office of the First Lady), Dr Hajo Sani.