2023: There’ll be no Nigeria if Igbo isn’t president — Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode, a former minister of aviation on Tuesday warned that Nigeria will cease to exist if we don’t restructure now, while adding that a second civil war is imminent if bridges of peace are not mended, Daily Times gathered.

Fani-Kayode made this statement while citing the consequences of no Igbo presidency in 2023.

The minister tweeted: “If we don’t build bridges of peace today our country will suffer a 2nd civil war and cease to exist.”

Fani-Kayode warned that Nigeria will also cease to exist if the presidency does not go to the south in 2023.

“If the Presidency doesn’t come to the south in 2023 our country will break and cease to exist.

“If we don’t restructure at the soonest our country will break and cease to exist,” Fani-Kayode added.

