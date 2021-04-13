2023: Saraki for President posters surfaces at Wadata PDP secretariat

By Tunde Opalana

As the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is belaboured with the zoning of its presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general election, a rumoured intention of the former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki may further put the party in dilemma.

Early callers to the PDP national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja on Tuesday were stunned to find Saraki’s posters captioned ‘A fresh start’ donning the perimeter fencing of the party headquarters.

No concrete answer was provided to question on the emergence of the poster overnight as party officials denied knowledge of the posters.

An aide of the former governor of Kwara State expressed shock when asked about the sudden posters.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram: Zulum, Borno’s Senators visit CDS, COAS in Abuja

The aide who spoke anonymously said his principal did not know anything about the posters, neither did any of his close political associates.

He said ” are you joking?. That could only be a joke. But let me be emphatic here, the posters did not emanate from Dr. Bukola Saraki, neither did he authorised anybody to do that on his behalf”

Saraki’s aide further said printing and pasting of such posters could be the handy work of political opponent.

However, the purported intention of the posters to test the waters might be as a result of the PDP resolve to leave the race open for now.

The party has said it severally in the recent times that it has not zones the 2023 presidential ticket to any part of the country.

Even the Governor Bala Mohammed 2019 general election review committee recently recommended that the party should leave the 2023 presidency open to all zones.

Saraki, after failing to regain his seat as senator during the 2019 general election , has been up and doing with party assignment. Presently, he is the chairman of PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee.

The committee has been going round the country to reconcile factional stakeholders in the party across the nation with a view of rebuilding PDP ahead of 2023.