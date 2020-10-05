2023: Reactions trail Tinubu’s alleged opening of campaign headquarters in Abuja

Reactions have trailed an alleged campaign head quarters of former Lagos State governor and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Sahara Reporters, Tinubu quietly opened a campaign headquarters in a Maitama, a property that once housed a private school in Abuja.

The PeoplesGazette, also reports that the 2,700 square metres property, former home of Eagle Heights International Schools, sits just North of the Philippines Embassy at 2, Kainji Crescent and just across the street from Body of Benchers, which regulates admission into Nigerian legal education institutions.

READ ALSO: 2023 speculation grows as Orji Kalu visits Babangida

The property was secured for two years at N15m per annum, a good deal in the exquisite neighbourhood that is credited more to Tinubu’s influence than fortitude, according to campaign officials familiar with its financial commitments, the PeoplesGazette reports.

There were no immediate signs from outside that the property holds Tinubu’s campaign office, but sources within the campaign told the newspaper that activities have intensified inside for the former Lagos governor’s presidential bid.

A campaign insider told the PeoplesGazette that the office was deliberately tucked between the conspicuous intersection of Kainji Crescent and Lake Chad Crescent because they needed a place that would provide just enough space needed to run the primaries exploration.

Depending on how activities expand ahead of primaries and general elections, the campaign may still move to a location in downtown neighbourhoods like Garki, Central Area or Wuse.

Daily Times reports that they have been speculations that Tinubu has interest to contest for the presidential elections in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Tinubu’s aide, Tunde Rahman, in an interview with Daily Post, debunked the reports.

He said, “I don’t know the office you are talking about, but it may just be one of those things these people are doing to get Asiwaju Tinubu to do as they wish.

”And I think they have a right to advance the course they believe in.

”Asiwaju’s appeal, however, is they allow the present government to concentrate on the good job it is doing and allow the matter of 2023 to take care of itself in the fullness of time.”