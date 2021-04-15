2023 presidential race: Ex-vice president Atiku gets endorsement

Samuel Luka, Bauchi

Former Nigerian Vice- president, Atiku Abubakar has received the backing of the Association of Northern Nigerian Students (ANNS) to contest again for the seat of the president in the coming 2023 election.

The association which is the apex students body in the 19 northern states gave the endorsement on Thursday for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to contest and be next president of the country in 2023.

Addressing a press conference at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Tomb in Bauchi, the National Vice President of the association, Comrade Sani Adamu and representatives from northern states noted that the idea to endorse Atiku for the exalted seat was in consideration of his good manifestoes.

Comrade Adamu appraised Atiku’s national apprenticeship program in his 2019 policy document that proposes the training of one million youth and women every year on different skills.

The association described the former vice president Atiku as a bridge builder, strategist per excellent and person with the best mind in terms of practical ideas in youth development and nation building.

Sani who claimed that there are 12.1 million students of northern extraction in the country promised to embark on massive mobilization of them on the need to register and vote in the forthcoming 2023 elections.

Adamu who decried the low turnout of students during previous voting periods pledged to, as an influential association is in the forefront as vanguards of entrenching democracy, development, and education in the nation.