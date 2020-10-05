2023 presidency: Ohanaeze berates PDP, Secondus

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has criticized the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its decision to throw its 2023 presidential ticket open.

READ ALSO: Ohanaeze cautions PDP against picking Northern candidate

The South East remains the only zone that has not produced president since the return to civil rule in 1999, hence its clamor to be allowed to produce 2023 president.

But the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, said on Saturday the party’s 2023 presidential ticket was open to all party members.

He said although the PDP remained committed to zoning, there would be no discrimination in picking the party’s presidential candidate in 2023.

However, the OYC yesterday expressed disappointment with Secondus’ comment, saying the PDP had scuttled the South East’s 2023 project.

In a statement, the National President of the congress, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said the PDP had confirmed it had no respect for Igbo.

He said any Igbo who accepts to be a presidential running mate in 2023 should be sanctioned.

“The OYC describes the recent vituperative rhetoric of the National Chairman of the PDP that the 2023 presidential ticket was going to be an open contest is an affront to Igbo and affirmative evidence that the PDP has no regard for Igbo after they had milked their votes in the last 21 years of democracy.

“It’s cleverly designed and clearly seen to all that the 2023 Igbo presidency project has been murdered by the PDP. It’s obvious that the PDP doesn’t need Igbo votes in the future, its sheer betrayal of trust and Igbo are not fools.”, the statement said.