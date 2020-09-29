2023 Presidency: Ndigbo should influence APC, PDP to get tickets – Ex- minister

By Charles Onyekwere

A former minister of state for health, Engr. Fidelis Nwankwo has urged Ndigbo begin to lobbying under the platform of All progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic party (PDP) to secured tickets ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Nwankwo made this known while speaking with newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi

state capital on Monday.

He noted that lgbos should emulate what Yorubas did in 1998 and 1999 when they picked Presidential ticket from the then major political parties, that resulted to their wholesome victory.

According to him: “Igbos are saying that they want President, for me what they should start doing is to influence the major political parties to give lgbo people nomination, the way it happened in 1998 and 1999 when the Yorubas pick presidential thicket from the major political parties.

“And at the end of the day, they took the whole thing and won.,. So, likewise if Igbos wants to be President, they should work and lobby and make their case through the two major political parties.

So, that they can give their candidates nomination” he stated.

Nwankwo who was also former INEC commissioner, said it is only zoning would end agitations in the country.

In Ebonyi state, Nwankwo noted that zoning has played major role in the development of the state, where the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), is in control.

He stated that PDP started their zoning from Ebonyi North to other zones of the state: “If PDP is maintaining the zoning system, a lot of people believed that it should go to the North.

When it comes to the North, we look at the four local governments, one has been there, probably if using the same zoning system, that one local government is eliminated, and then we have three local governments left.

“It is going to be open for the three local governments, so anyone that emerges, then next time, two local governments has their chance.

So, for me the argument should be that those who are agitating should work on the political parties that control power.

“And make sure that people from their area get nominated.

I belong to PDP and I believe what I have explained to you on what has been the

pattern the zoning has taken”.