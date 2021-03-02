2023 presidency: Fani-Kayode names two zones that should produce Buhari’s successor

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has named two geopolitical zones in Nigeria which should push for the presidency in 2023.

Fani-Kayode named the Middle Belt and Southeast as the two zones which should push for the presidency in 2023.

In a tweet, the former minister stressed that all geopolitical zones in the country with the exception of Middle Belt and Southwest have produced Nigeria’s President.

Every single one of the six geo-political zones in Nigeria has produced a Head of State with FULL executive powers.



However the MB & SE are the only two zones that have NEVER produced an ELECTED President with full executive powers.



Both zones have a strong claim for 2023. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, some Nigerians have been clamouring for the Southern part of the country to produce Nigeria’s next president.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, membership registration and revalidation committee for Enugu State, Senator Jonathan Zwingina had charged people of the South-East to show seriousness in their desire to produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023.

Also, Senator Ayogu Eze had expressed optimism that an Igbo man will replace President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2023.

Eze said the APC would zone the presidency to the Southeast in 2023.