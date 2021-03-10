2023: PDP desperately crave to return, delusional – APC

Tom Okpe, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has described as incredibly delusional the desperate crave of the major opposition party, People’s Democratic Party, PDP return to power in the next general elections.

The APC speaking through its National Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC J.J Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Wednesday said the PDP is apparently deluding itself that its desperate cravings to return at the centre amounts to the wishes of Nigerians.

“This is incredibly delusional. It is important to remind the PDP that in a democracy and progressive politics, power is not ‘taken’ but given through a popular mandate by the people. The current state of the PDP does not show the failed opposition party is anywhere close to earning such a mandate from the electorate, he noted.

The ruling party also said it’s early for the PDP to commence the 2023 general elections campaign stressing thàt ‘it’s early.’

“We want to remain focused in governance and how to make life meaningful for our people; the APC has no intention to trade words with PDP, its governors, and leaders on the propriety of infrastructure projects undertaken by the current administration as each state deserves a federal government project.

“From previously abandoned to new projects, under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration, every state of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT has an ongoing and major federal road and another critical infrastructure project. This is a fact and it is verifiable.”

The Secretary noted that following the gale of defections that hit the PDP since the advent of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, the PDP is doing all it can and begging its members and leaders to remain in the PDP stating, “We wish the PDP goodluck in its futile and desperate attempts.

“Again, the APC laughs at the PDP’s meaningless comparison with the current administration and the early 2023 presidential campaigns of some PDP governors.

“Our focus is delivering on our popular mandate and multi-facet Next Level’ agenda for the country. For one, the President Buhari administration is implementing one of the world’s largest and wide-ranging social investment programme which is benefitting the vulnerable and has taken many Nigerians out of poverty. Commendably, we are well on course to delivering other aspects of the ‘Next Level’ agenda.”