2023: Ohuabunwa joins presidential race — Daily Times Nigeria

President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, on Sunday, joined the 2023 presidential race, expressing deep concern over deteriorating conditions of things in the country.

Ohuabunwa, who is a former member of Presidential Advisory Committee on Subsidy Reinvestment & Empowerment Programme (SURE-P), lamented that the country is being run in an opaque manner and needs to be redirected for the good of all.

The Abia State born Pharmacist, who is the convener, The New Nigeria Group, in a statement on Sunday, posited that the government as presently constituted is so lopsided and Nigeria cannot work like that.

Declaring his ambition, Ohuabunwa said every Nigerian who wants peace and unity must support power shift to the South-East According to Ohuabunwa, he would ensure equity, justice and fairness in all his dealings as the president of Nigeria, which will create equal citizenship rights, where there will be no special privileges and sacred cow.

He promised to tackle poverty which he said, would largely solve the problem of corruption, pledging to remove all forms of discrimination or marginalization.

The elder statesman insisted that under his watch, no criminal will go free and no innocent person will be criminalized. On the issue of power shift to the South-East, Ohaubunwa said: “Every Nigerian who wants unity must support power shift. Igbo Presidency will stop Biafra agitation which asks for equity, fairness and freedom, even other agitations will stop.

Igbo are for justice and equity. “We are not coming with anger and recrimination, but with equity; we need to come out and make Nigeria work. God has put it to my heart to come and contest for the office of the president of Nigeria.

“I am making myself available; it must not be me, but an Igbo of character. Ndigbo must present their best.

God has given me the motivation and what it takes to lead Nigeria to get a country that works for everybody. It is not about the South-East, it is about Nigeria, “Ohaubunwa concluded.