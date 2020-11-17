2023: Ohanaeze warns Umahi against endangering Igbo chance

The Ebony State Governor has been warned by Ohanaeze not to endanger the chance of the south east in 2023 presidential election by his planned defection to the All Progressive Congress(APC). Daily Times reports.

On Tuesday November 10th, Umahi made his defection plans known and confirms speculations that he is parting ways with opposition parties.

During a stakeholders meeting held in Uburu Ohaozara local government area on Sunday November 15th Umahi confirms his defection plans.

The National President of Ohanaeze Igboayaka O. Igboayaka said the governor is free. He also said that “Ndigbo can’t put their eggs in one basket” “We welcome Umahi’s threat to leave PDP if they don’t cede presidential tickets to South East.

READ ALSO: We’ll unravel those behind Enugu killings-Ohanaeze Ndigbo

He however advised governors and stakeholders in APC from the East to also threaten APC if they don’t cede their presidential slot to South East.

He, stated that Umahi’s defection to the ruling blocks should not put the chance of Igbo presidency in shatter. According to him, any attempt to deny the southeast region the presidential slot in 2023 will quicken Nigeria’s break-up.

The Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, made a statement on Monday November 16, on his visit to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja , saying that after David Umahi’s movement to APC more Governors from the opposition would defect to the ruling party, adding that the planned defection of Umahi from PDP to APC would happen soon.

Goodluck Ibem, the President General, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), noted that Nigeria’s democracy is fragile, he also stated that the only viable way to make it strong is supporting Igbo presidency in 2023.

He warned: “Any Igbo man that dares to accept a running mate to any candidate from the north will be banished and declared persona non grata.”

He however commended Governor Umahi defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, saying it is a welcome development.

“The people of South-East geopolitical zone are indeed totally disappointed with the way the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, treated Ndigbo after 21 years of support to the party.

“Igbos have always been very supportive to the PDP but the party decided to zone the party’s presidential ticket to the north come 2023. So we are in support of any move that will better the chances of the people of South-East to get the office of the President come 2023. Umahi have the support of Ndigbo provided he does not renege by accepting Vice President slot which is unacceptable to Ndigbo.

During an interview on Sunday, the Chairman of chairman of APC national caretaker committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state, made this disclosure that the party has not yet decided which region it would zone its presidential ticket by 2023