Abakaliki – An Igbo Socio-cultural group, Ndigbo United Forum (NUF) says actualising Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction is possible and achievements in 2023.

To this end, the group said that it has commenced activities with a view of sensitizing Nigerians and building blocks across political, ethnic and religious lines aimed at actualising the project.

Dr Haroun Aja, leader of the group in Ebonyi disclosed this in an interview Abakaliki on Friday.

Ajah said that the group, which has lined up a series of activities aimed at realising the project, noted that the group had held a high profile meeting with stakeholders where it brainstormed with some political leaders.

He said that his organisation was irrevocably committed to the project and to promote equity in the governance of the nation hence the need to educate the people to support the Igbo presidential ambition come 2023.

According to him, the organization would involve the who-is-who in the South-East in its quest to actialise the project.

Ajah said that the group would involve the political, the academia, religious leaders and traditional rulers including those in the entertainment industry from South-East geopolitical zone in the struggle.

He said: “We have six geopolitical zones created by an Igbo man, late Dr Alex Ekwueme during the Constitutional Conference.

“Other zones have produced the president, ordinarily, it is high time we closed ranks and support this cause.

“We are going to give our all in this regard, rally support from other zones of the country and ensure that justice, equity and fairness prevail in 2023 by an Igbo man becoming the president of Nigeria.

“Because of the philosophy behind the formation of the group, we have intensified effort in seeking the support of other ethnic nationalities and other third force in ceding their presidential candidates to the Southeast zone of Nigeria”.

Aja said that the activities of the group include voter education, advocacy and awareness creation, integration of various ethnic nationalities into the group to ensure the success of the mission. (NAN)