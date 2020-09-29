2023: Itakpe-Warri railway to extend to the North – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the newly commissioned Itakpe-Warri railway be extended to link with Abuja creating a direct line between the north and the south.

Buhari gave the directive on Tuesday, September 29, while virtually commissioning the 326km Itakpe Warri Railway and ancillary facility yard from the Conference Hall of the State House in Abuja.

The President also directed that the railway stations be renamed after Nigerians who have contributed immensely to nation-building.

Buhari said this should be achieved before the end of his tenure as President in May 2023.

President Buhari commended all who in the 33 years of its creation made the project a success urging host communities for the rail line to maximise the potential the rail line avails them.

Daily Times gathered that the Federal Ministry of Transportation tweeted on Monday that President Buhari will inaugurate the Itakpe-Warri railway ancillary facility yard virtually.

The Itakpe-Warri railway line is a 276 kilometres railway line that links Warri in Delta State to Ajaokuta, in Kogi State.

The rail service has 12 stations with two located between Itakpe, Ajaokuta and Warri. They include Itakpe; Eganiy; Adobe; Itogbo; Agenebode; Uromi; Egehen; Igbanke; Agbor; Abraka; Okpara and Ujewu.