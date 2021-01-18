2023: IPOB's position on Igbo presidency has vindicates...

*Calls for unity against external forces working to truncate its quest

The Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), has said that opposition by the proscribed Indegenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to Igbo presidency in 2023 has vindicated its earlier position that the group was sponsored by fifth columnists to destroy the South East region.

The group way reacting to a statement by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful where he have reason for its refusal to support Nigerian president of Igbo extraction.

Powerful had alleged in the statement that all the people being prepared for the position are stooges that will be used against the interest of Ndigbo, Biafrans and the Biafra agitating groups.

But reacting, the Igbo professionals’ group said it was not surprised at the position of the outlawed group, expressing happiness that it alerted the region on the real identities of IPOB and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu earlier.

The professionals Network in a statement by its National President, Prof. Madumere Chika and National Secretary, Mazi Anayo Uchemba, particular tasked the region’s governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and other stakeholders to immediately engage the people on advocacy ahead of the 2023 general election.

It, however, regretted that many gullible sons and daughters of the South East extraction were brainwashed by Kanu and his group into believing that they were out to defend and protect the region.

To this end, CSEPNND appealed to them to immediately pull out now that it has smoked IPOB out to declare what it really is.

Noting that IPOB’s position had really proven its earlier statement that it is being bankrolled by a certain politicians from the South to scuttle Igbo’s quest for presidency in 2023, the group asked people of the region to be vigilant, firm and decisive on what they really want and not succumb to the antics of Nnamdi Kanu and his likes.

“The poorly circulated press release by a terrorist group under Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, published in some few national papers yesterday, expressing its refusal to support the agitation for Igbo presidency come 2023, has vindicated our stand that IPOB and its fugitive leader, Nnamdi Kanu,are anti-Igbo working with some enemies of Igbo nation to thwart its chance to produce the next president of Nigeria,” it said.

It questioned why IPOB which claimed to be working for the interest of the South East region would be against what the people of South East extraction have since been looking forward to.

The group said:”Naturally, any group working for advancement of its people should be at the forefront of issues that would see to the realisation of their yearnings and aspirations. IPOB knows vividly well that the general feelings of the people of the South East is how the region can also be entrusted with Nigeria’s presidency.

Ironically, this is not the case here with IPOB! So one would be quick to ask what really is IPOB looking for? We believe strongly that no reasonable group should kick against the progress of its own people as IPOB is currently doing.”

“We had earlier alerted our people that desperate politicians feeling threatened of the chances of Igbo to produce the president in 2023 were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu, leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to scuttle the bid.

The position of IPOB has obviously confirmed this. They are traitors hence we must rise up and end their activities in Igbo land now,” it said.

According to the Igbo professionals’ group:”

At this point that almost every Nigerian is clamoring for Igbo presidency, the best thing for IPOB is to embrace the move and work to its realisation if actually it’s out to work for the betterment Igbo nation.

CSEPNND, while insisting that desperate politicians were sponsoring Nnamdi Kanu to thwart Igbo presidency in 2023, insisted that it was time for the people to denounce IPOB and its inglorious activities entirely.

“Like we said earlier,we reiterate here that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is not working for the interest of Ndigbo,rather he is being bankrolled by a certain Nigerian politician who is contesting the 2023 presidential elections from the South against the Igbos.

“We are vindicated by this unpatriotic statement by IPOB, and we call on all Ndigbo around the World to distance themselves from Kanu and his terrorist group,” it added.

The group which insisted that some desperate politicians from the southern region were behind IPOB’s action, said “having realized that the general mood in the country now is for Igbo presidency in 2023, become threatened and want to pick a cheap traitor from our region to thwart the bid”, warning that “we must not fall for this.”

“This is why we have always warned people on the character of Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB, that they are on a self- serving mission and not working for an Igbo agenda,” it added.

The Igbo professionals explained why those it described as desperate politicians were using IPOB to feather their nest thus:” Their aim is to portray the Igbos as enemies of Nigeria who don’t deserve the presidency.

The simple logic is that you can’t be fighting for the presidency of a country you do not believe in. This is the evil agenda these politicians are trying to sell to Nigerians using our own very son. We must never allow this evil plot to succeed.

Kanu cannot trade the destinies of Igbos for his own personal comfort. It must be clear that Kanu does not love Ndigbo like he claims. Rather,he is our enemy.”