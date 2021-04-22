2023: If Nigeria is to remain one, give S/ East Presidency – Senator Ogba

Tunde Opalana, Abuja



The political class has been warned that the continued existence of Nigeria as one indivisible entity beyond 2023 depends on the nation producing a president of Igbo extraction.



He insisted that Igbo Presidency is not negotiable irrespective of plots to distract the South East with pockets of insecurity challenges in the region.



Senator Ogba made this declaration dressing while addressing journalists on the motion on “Incessant killings in Ebonyi State” he presented during the Wednesday plenary.



The lawmaker who lamented consistent attacks in the three senatorial districts by suspected herdsmen leaving several persons dead and property worth several billions of naira destroyed and thousands of people rendered homeless categorically stated that no amount of calculated attempt through insecurity will frustrate the Igbo Presidency agenda.



Alleging that the killings are politically motivated and may not be divulged from build-up to the 2023 presidency, Ogba said “this cannot stop us from producing president. This war cannot stop us from producing a president.



“There has been a war in other parts of the country, it never stopped them. Do, this cannot be an excuse to deny us from producing the president of the country.

“So, let nobody hide under the security situation. No”.



“It is the turn of the South East. It is the turn of the South East if they want Nigeria to still remain one”.



In the motion, Senator Ogba expressed worries that there has been a lingering communal crisis between Ezza – Effium and Effium people in Ohaukwu local government area since January 2021 “which has resulted in deaths of so many imminent persons, destruction of properties worth millions, and thousands rendered homeless and jobless”.



He said there is an urgent need for intervention by the Federal Government to arrest these senseless killings, destruction of properties, and other vices in order to save people from the untold hardship associated with these menaces.



The Senate accordingly; condemned in strongest terms the various attacks on communities in Ebonyi State by alleged herdsmen leading to wanton destruction of lives and properties.



The upper chamber urged the police and other relevant security agencies to carry out a comprehensive investigation of these attacks in order to arrest and prosecuting the perpetrators while urging the Federal Government to put appropriate measures in place to forestall further attacks.