2023: God, Nigerians have rejected APC, Makinde says

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has said the aspirations of those seeking to become Nigeria’s president on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 2023 is dead on arrival as God and the Nigerian people have rejected the party, Daily Times gathered.

Makinde made this statement on Thursday in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, that those going around on the platform of the APC to campaign would be disappointed in 2023.

He spoke after the meeting of the Zonal Working Committee of the party held at the Government House, Ibadan.

The governor also said a leader of the party in the South-West had been identified to be the one causing problems within the PDP in the region.

He said the leader causing the problem within the party had a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

He advised the leader to stay with the PDP and do the right thing, saying if he defects to the ruling All Progressives Congress, he might end up in jail like former Governor Joshua Dariye; former Governor Jolly Nyame, and Senator Orji Kalu, who was sent to jail and freed after a while.

Although the governor did not mention Ayo Fayose, the former Ekiti State governor has a case with the EFCC and he has been at loggerheads with Makinde in recent times.

Makinde said, “They told me that one of our leaders has been the major individual causing trouble in the South-West (PDP) and we deliberated to ask why that is so, and we said maybe because of the EFCC case or something like that.”

