2023 Election: Atiku, Soludo campaign posters surfaces

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Atiku/Soludo Presidential campaign has been formed by a leading All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) organization operating under the banner of the APGA Movement for United Nigeria (AMUN).

The group, which spoke to journalists at the occasion in Abuja, said the duo’s selection was based on the urgent necessity to save the country from catastrophic collapse.

Comrade Andy Ekwe, the AMUN’s National Coordinator, who read a prepared text of the news conference in front of reporters, said Nigeria was on the verge of collapse and that “only decisive action in electing a good leadership can save the country now.”

“A reading of the body language of the PDP in an obvious search for a fitting and credible candidate to field in the forthcoming presidential election leaves one no doubt that the former Vice President to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar remains the only hope and the only person endowed with the requisite political machinery and wizardry, financial capacity, knowledge of the political structure and economy of the nation,” the text read.

‘A man who has been tested and proven with such flawless track record of accomplishment in his political career and private business life,’ the group said.

“The PDP stakeholders’ choice favours Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the man that can steer the wheels of this nation back onto the right tracks without wavering of hands”,the text further read.

“In consideration of the country’s unity and stability in 2023, it has unanimously backed the partnership of the two largest and most powerful opposition parties, the PDP and APGA, to produce presidential and vice-presidential candidates,” the organization said.

“Without purposeful efforts to identify who the president of the country would be in 2023, forces hostile to the Nigerian people may decide the candidates and perpetuate Nigerians’ long-suffering for the foreseeable future,” the group stated.

It further read:“APGA Movement for United Nigeria after due consultations and deliberations, therefore, urges the APGA National leadership to ensure it presents Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria as its governorship candidate for the November 2021 Anambra governorship election.

” Prof. Soludo at the moment remains the most viable man from the South with the mental sagacity and God-given ability to lead and bring APGA to the national table to negotiate the future and destiny of the South.

“This will make it easy for the works of the opposition to oust the incumbent government. There can be no better person than Prof. Soludo in the political space from the South now.