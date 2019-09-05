The Deputy Director-General of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) in the 2019 Presidential election, Mr. Waziri Bulama has said that Nigeria is in safe hands under President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and that Buhari’s exit in 2023 will not weaken the party.

Expressing these sentiments during a courtesy call on the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) in Abuja, Architect Bulama, said this was because of the integrity, vision and commitment of both the President and the APC, noting that President Buhari and the APC have a lot in common and they are both determined to make Nigeria a better place for all.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary, Cassidy Madueke, BMO stated that Bulami, during the parley, was emphatic that APC and its Presidential candidate in 2015 and 2019 were the remedy the country needed for its various ailments at that time.

“According to Bulama, what the country needed then was a man of integrity and conviction, who will have the will to initiate strong policies driven by patriotism and the desire to be different.

“And that is exactly who Buhari is, which is why we pulled out all the stops to ensure that the merger that culminated in the formation of All Progressives Congress (APC) materialised. It was not easy as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did everything to throw a spanner in the works, even after the merging parties had voluntarily dissolved.

“One of the strategies the PDP adopted then, still in the effort to abort and frustrate the emergence of APC, was the formation of another APC which they called nAPC. So the APC we have now is a product of self-sacrifice, hard work and commitment on the part of the founders.

“And as we can see, a lot of things have changed between then and now. People’s votes now count. While we won by 2.5 million votes in 2015, we won by a whopping 4.1 million votes in 2019. We saw people who never lost election losing two elections back to back. Nigerians now know that they have the power and authority to elect who they want.”

BMO further quoted Bulama that the fears and apprehension that APC will implode or lose steam in 2023 when President Buhari’s present and final tenure ends, “is the figment of the imagination of the opposition and other political neophytes.

They will be shocked that President Muhammadu Buhari will stick with the APC and ensure that whoever the party picks as its flag bearers, will enjoy his full support and the votes of his millions of followers.

“I don’t want to say more about this now,” Bulama said, “but some people are going to be in for a shock,” the statement added.