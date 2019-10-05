The leader of Afenifere Socio-political group, Cheif Ayo Adebanjo, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and other politicians are not serious concerning the unity of Nigeria just as he asked why should the South-east be excluded from the 2023 presidency? Is South-east not part of Nigeria?

“You talk about unity, that is where you will know where the sincerity lies. If you are keen about unity, will there be a unit of the country that you will deprive presidency? What does that mean for unity?

“South-west has had, South-south has had, the North has had, why exclude the South-east if you want them to be there? That is the point I was making earlier on.”