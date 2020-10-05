2023: Atiku speaks on alleged presidential campaign posters — Daily Times Nigeria

Former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has denied a presidential campaign posters which flooded online recently.

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, who spoke to Daily Post said, “The last time I spoke about this issue, I said Atiku was currently preoccupied with the Edo, Ondo election and thankfully, we are done with the Edo election and it was a victory for the PDP.

“Now Atiku Abubakar and other stakeholders of the party are focused on the Ondo election, and all these elections are important because it strengthens the party ahead of 2023.

READ ALSO: 2023 presidency: Atiku asked to shelve ambitions

“This is not the preoccupation of Atiku right now, and he’s not about 2023.

“By the way, even if Atiku will run for the presidency, it won’t be via a poster, so let’s not jump the gun by putting the cart before the horse, let’s deal with the current issue of which Ondo is just around the corner.”

Daily Times recalls that the campaign posters flooded online over the weekend.