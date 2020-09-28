2023: APC to zone presidency to South East- DG VON

By Moses Oyediran

As Enugu APC pass vote of confidence on Nwoye

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu has announced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will most likely zone the presidential position of the party to South East zone in 2023 for equity, justice and good conscience which the party was known for.

Okechukwu, who spoke at the APC expanded caucus meeting at the party’s secretariat in Enugu ahead of the Isi-Uzo local government area State Assembly bye-election fixed for October 31, 2020, said an Igbo president would bring his entrepreneurial spirit to transform the country’s economy.

Okechukwu called on the party members to join him in commending the party chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye, for his efforts in uniting the party and bringing back aggrieved members like the pioneer chairman, A. C. Ude and pioneer women leader, Queen Nwankwo among others.

He said that APC has only one executive committee in the state led by Nwoye and enjoined members to work to consolidate the new found peace and unity.

“I assure other Nigerians that Ndigbo will bring their entrepreneurial spirit to transform the country.

“At home I want you to embrace the agricultural project of the federal government as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s agro revolution.

Federal government will provide the necessary incentives like seedlings, fertilizer, tractors as well as agro processing centered,” he said.

The meeting attending by party leaders including the Director General, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, former South East Zonal vice chairman of the party, Emma Eneukwu, the state Chairman of the party, Nwoye, leaders of the party in all the 260 wards of the state, also resolved to participate effectively in the bye-election for Isi-Uzo assembly election scheduled for September 31st by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing the meeting, the state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye said that for the first time the party was poised to produce the state Assembly member from Isi-Uzo local government area.

He called on all party faithful and stakeholders to use the coming by-election to demonstrate their support for the party.

“People hoping to grab political position in 2023 are dreamers. We have to first take over Isi-Uzo as a demonstration of our readiness to take over Enugu state in 2023. So every hand must be on deck to achieve this.

“There is a difference between political association and political party. Political association are noise makers but political party are those who participate and support candidates in elections,” he said.

The Immediate former national vice chairman South East, Chief Emma Eneukwu expressed happiness for the peace initiatives of Dr. Nwoye which he said saw to the reconciliation of aggrieved party members.

He also urged for unity of purpose to make the party win the coming state assembly by-election and other elections in 2023.

Meanwhile, the party during the meeting passed a vote of confidence on the state chairman,Dr. Nwoye and members of the state working committee.