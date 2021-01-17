2021 will be an unusual year, Prophet Elias declares

By Mutiat Alli

On the back of what many have described as a tumultuous 2020, declarations and prophecies have begun to trail the new year and a popular cleric, Lovy Elias, has warned that 2021 would be an unusual year.

Elias, who is the senior pastor and founder of Revelation Church of Jesus Christ (RCJC), made this known during an online service which had his congregation and followers connect via Instagram at the turn of the year.

Before establishing his church, the secular musician-turned-prophet disclosed that he relocated to California, USA in 2007 where he devoted his attention to writing and producing for established artistes such as Tinie Tempah, K Michelle and Iggy Azalea.

According to him, his church, RCJC, started with a vision from God in 2013 and his attendees have grown from a few people in his home in Valley Glenn, California, to thousands in a matter of years, with the mission of preaching the love of Christ to the world.

Speaking live on Instagram due to COVID-19 restrictions which hampered congregate gatherings, Elias made known to his congregation and followers that the year 2021 would be like no other.

“2020 was the year only a very few of us saw coming and it was therefore not surprising. Yet, I want to tell you that despite the kind of year 2020 was, 2021 will be like no other. It will be unusual. It will be a year of surprises, miracles and the unexpected.”

The declaration from the cleric came just after he had closed the deal on a new building to serve as the headquarters and worship centre for his church in Los Angeles. The property which is located on 580 E Easy St Simi Valley, CA, is reportedly valued at $8,007,500.