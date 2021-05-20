2021 UTME: New MOCK slip ready for printing – JAMB

Doosuur Iwambe,Abuja

The new mock notification slips for candidates who indicated interest to sit for optional mock examinations are ready for printing, the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has said.

This was contained in a statement by the spokesman of the board, Dr. Fabian Benjamin.

According to the statement, the development is consequent on the change of date for the mock exercise earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 20, 2021 which will now to hold on Thursday June 3, 2021.

The examination body stated that it is imperative to reprint as the new slip will have the new date.

The statement read; “As disclosed earlier, the optional mock notification slips can be printed from anywhere that candidates find convenient provided they have internet access.

“To print the slip, candidates are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng then click on e-facility and print their slips. The slip contains the candidates’ details such as registration number and, most importantly, the centre at which they are to sit the examination within their chosen examination town and the expected time to be at the centre.

“Candidates need to print their slips and study the contents to know the location of their centres as some candidates do not read the instructions on their slips only for them to be looking for the name of their examination town instead of their examination centre on the day of the exercise”.