*Direct affected candidates to reprint notification slips

Doosuur Iwambe,Abuja

At least six additional computer-based test centres from the list of those accredited to participate in the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination have been delisted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

A statement from JAMB Head, Protocol and Public Affairs, Dr. Fabian Benjamin stated that the centres performed below the required standard.

This is just as the examination body directed the candidates affected by the delisting to reprint their examination notification slips for the UTME and Direct Entry Examination.

The statement listed the delisted centres to include: Dayspring Christian College, Opete, Delta state, Fountain of Knowledge INTL Academy CBT centre, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, Twelve Apostles College, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and Lead British International School, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

Others are Zaria Academy, Zaria, Kaduna State, and Muhammed Kamaldeen CBT Centre, along FGC Ogidi Ilorin, Kwara State.

Meanwhile, the board disclosed that the new directive applies to only the delisted centres.

The statement reads: “Candidates who were scheduled to take examination in delisted cantres can proceed to print their examination notification slips from Sunday, 20th, 2021 for their new schedule date and time.

“This applies only to centres delisted.

“The notification slip can be printed from our website( website www.jamb.gov.ng.)

According to JAMB, a total of 464,834 candidates wrote UTME on monday 21/06/2021″.

Recall that twenty four Centres were delisted on the first day of the UTME on the grounds of performing below the performance in the 2021 UTME.

With the additional six delisted centres it makes thirty (30) delisted Centres while 40 others are currently placed on watch list.