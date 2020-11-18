2021 AFCON Qualifiers: Results of match day 4 played on Tuesday’s fixtures

18th November 2020
by Chuka Francis
AFCON

The following are the results of all Day 4, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches played on Tuesday.

The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022 because of COVID-19.

Group A
Namibia 1-2 Mali

Group C
Sudan 1-0 Ghana

Group D
Angola 0-1 DR Congo

Group E
Central Africa 0-2 Morocco

Group F
Rwanda 0-0 Cape Verde

Group G
Togo 1-3 Egypt

Group J
Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia

Group K
Ethiopia 3-0 Niger
Madagascar 1-1 Ivory Coast

Group L
Lesotho 0-0 Benin
Sierra Leone 0-0 Nigeria

