The following are the results of all Day 4, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches played on Tuesday.

The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022 because of COVID-19.

Group A

Namibia 1-2 Mali

Group C

Sudan 1-0 Ghana

Group D

Angola 0-1 DR Congo

Group E

Central Africa 0-2 Morocco

Group F

Rwanda 0-0 Cape Verde

Group G

Togo 1-3 Egypt

Group J

Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia

Group K

Ethiopia 3-0 Niger

Madagascar 1-1 Ivory Coast

Group L

Lesotho 0-0 Benin

Sierra Leone 0-0 Nigeria