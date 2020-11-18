The following are the results of all Day 4, 2021, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches played on Tuesday.
The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022 because of COVID-19.
Group A
Namibia 1-2 Mali
Group C
Sudan 1-0 Ghana
Group D
Angola 0-1 DR Congo
Group E
Central Africa 0-2 Morocco
Group F
Rwanda 0-0 Cape Verde
Group G
Togo 1-3 Egypt
Group J
Tanzania 1-1 Tunisia
Group K
Ethiopia 3-0 Niger
Madagascar 1-1 Ivory Coast
Group L
Lesotho 0-0 Benin
Sierra Leone 0-0 Nigeria
