2021 AFCON qualifiers: Match day 4, Tuesday’s fixtures

17th November 2020
Add Comment
by Chuka Francis
AFCON

The following are the fixtures for Day 4 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches to be played on Tuesday. The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.

Group A
Namibia v Mali

Group C
Sudan v Ghana

Group D
Angola v DR Congo

Group E
Central African Republic v Morocco

READ ALSO: Eagles off to Freetown, for three points

Group F
Rwanda v Cape Verde

Group G
Togo v Egypt

Group J
Tanzania v Tunisia

Group K
Ethiopia v Niger
Madagascar v Cote d’Ivoire

Group L
Lesotho v Benin
Sierra Leone v Nigeria.

(NAN)

You may also like

About the author

Chuka Francis

View all posts

Leave a Comment