The following are the fixtures for Day 4 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches to be played on Tuesday. The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.

Group A

Namibia v Mali

Group C

Sudan v Ghana

Group D

Angola v DR Congo

Group E

Central African Republic v Morocco

Group F

Rwanda v Cape Verde

Group G

Togo v Egypt

Group J

Tanzania v Tunisia

Group K

Ethiopia v Niger

Madagascar v Cote d’Ivoire

Group L

Lesotho v Benin

Sierra Leone v Nigeria.

