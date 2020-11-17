The following are the fixtures for Day 4 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying matches to be played on Tuesday. The finals will now be played in Cameroon in 2022.
Group A
Namibia v Mali
Group C
Sudan v Ghana
Group D
Angola v DR Congo
Group E
Central African Republic v Morocco
READ ALSO: Eagles off to Freetown, for three points
Group F
Rwanda v Cape Verde
Group G
Togo v Egypt
Group J
Tanzania v Tunisia
Group K
Ethiopia v Niger
Madagascar v Cote d’Ivoire
Group L
Lesotho v Benin
Sierra Leone v Nigeria.
(NAN)
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.