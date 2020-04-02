…As NCDC records 23 new cases, raising confirmed cases to 174

The Federal Government said it had tested over 2000 persons for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak in the country.

Osagie Ehanire

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja, at the Presidential Taskforce (PTF), Briefing on COVID-19 in the country, adding that the government is making efforts to further expand and improve the diagnostic capacity across board.

Ehanire said that Nigerians have to be tested in one of the seven Nigeria’s molecular laboratories for the result to be valid.

“This week, two more laboratories were added to the NCDC network of molecular laboratories for COVID-19 at University College Hospital Ibadan and Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State”, the minister said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed twenty three new cases of coronavirus in the country.

The NCDC via its verified Twitter handle twitted that the development has brought the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 174.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State.

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” it tweeted.

Of the 23 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria as at 8pm on April 1, 2020, 9 is from Lagos, 7 from FCT, 5 from Akwa Ibom, and one each from Bauchi and Kaduna states.

The cases reported were from travellers who had just returned to the country.

Other cases were from people who have come in contact with infected people.

Earlier at the briefing, Dr. Ehanire, while giving a breakdown of the cases said about 70% of them are male while about 30% of them are female.

“The age range is mostly between 30 and 60 years but I must be quick to stress that both men and women of all ages can be infected,” he added.

Dr. Ehanire said that the Federal Ministry of Health is using the window of opportunity of the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun, to accelerate activities to detect, isolate and treat cases.

“This is important because our ability to achieve the objectives in these states and the FCT will largely define our success in slowing the spread of the infection in our country.

“A critical factor, however, will be the cooperation of members of the public and their adherence to the stay-at-home order especially in the areas under lockdown.

By so doing, you would have contributed to the efforts to put this under control and return to our normal activities”, he added.

Meanwhile, as part of preparedness in the Abuja metropolis, he noted that there are “over 1000 bed spaces ready for isolation and treatment of mild to moderate cases.

“We have ICU units ready in Gwagwalada and national hospital for those who may have complications especially those with underlying illnesses like tuberculosis, HIV, Cancer and also the elderly”.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians to protect the elderly and other vulnerable groups of people in society.

He said that there was no need for Nigerians to travel. “You are safe where you are,”

The minister advised Nigerians to stay away from people that were sick or feeling ill.

He disclosed that the special support team from Irrua Federal Virus Research & Treatment Hospital (ISTH) would arrive in Abuja to support capacity building, accreditation and coordination of the isolation and treatment centres in the FCT.

He noted that the ministry had a virtual meeting with the Commissioners of Health of all the 36 states and the FCT, during which state commissioners were updated on national response plans.

He said that they were urged to activate their State Emergency Preparedness and Response Actions for COVID-19 and also to implement Social Measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, Chairman of the Presidential Task Force for the control of COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said that the PTF have received situation reports from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on inter-state traffic across the country as at Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

“Indications are that there was a reasonable level of compliance with the presidential directive which has led to great reduction of traffic on major highways.

“We have, however, received reports of challenges arising from the enforcement of the presidential directives by security agents generally and in states where governors have also imposed their own measures,” he said.

Mustapha disclosed that the PTF had developed an Implementation Guide and Protocols for the COVID-19 Lockdown Policy.

“This document will be widely circulated to all security agencies and will be discussed with sub-national entities for the purpose of building synergy in the fight against the virus,” he said.