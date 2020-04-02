Rachel Bloom gave birth amid the coronavirus pandemic, welcoming her first child with her husband, Dan Gregor.

“She’s here. She’s home,” the actress posted to Instagram on Wednesday, April 1, along with a photo of her new baby.

“Having a baby in the NICU during a pandemic while a dear friend was in the hospital 3,000 miles away made this by far the most emotionally intense week of mine and Gregor’s lives,” she continued.

“As the lovely doctors and nurses helped my daughter get some fluid out of her lungs, we watched the maternity ward around us change hourly to prepare for the upcoming COVID storm.

The whole family is now home safe and I am just so grateful to all of our medical workers.

From those in our NICUs to those directly helping COVID patients like Adam, they are sacrificing so much to fight on the front lines of this war. Thank you thank you thank you.”

READ ALSO PSA world ranking frozen



The Golden Globe winner debuted her bare budding belly three months later with an Instagram mirror selfie. “Was gonna use the caption, ‘Does this baby make me look fat?’ but a quick Google search showed me that thousands of other women have already figured out this pun,” she captioned the social media upload. “Once again, I truly have nothing new to say about pregnancy. Anyway, here’s my uterus.”

