Many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to criticize the Nigeria Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for asking founder of the electronic automobile company, Tesla Inc., Elon Musk, for ventilators.

@Tesla had tweeted: “We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know,”

Ministry of Finance responding tweeted “Dear @elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100-500 ventilators to assist with #Covid19 cases arising every day in Nigeria.”

Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media also said that: ”Hello Elon, I woke up to this your tweet all over the TL, in this period of worldwide emergency getting ventilators is pretty hard no matter how much money you get, and that’s understandable! Nigeria, my dear country is in need. Kindly send 100s here, we really need them, thanks’



But some Nigerians like Tosin Olugbenga responding to the demand by the Ministry of Finance said: ‘Nigeria is not the only country begging Elon Musk Ukraine, Spain, and even San Diego in the USA also asked Elon Musk. Fine N50 billion was donated to the govt, this is not the time to focus on that, we need all the help we can get this critical time.’

DREYLO.@RealDreylo said: If Federal Government can openly participate in Elon Musk’s ventilator giveaway then me too I can participate in giveaways, keep your standards… everywhere red pass eye wey get Apollo.

FK.@fkabudu said: Lool it is absolutely fair. They are the ministry of finance. Are we saying there is NO other way they could have reached Elon Musk or Tesla? Plus our supposed Covid fund has so many billions that I have lost count. They can make the order. Let’s call a thing a thing

Comrade Deji Adeyanju@adeyanjudeji said:1 ventilator is around $10,000 =N3.5m 500 ventilators that the corrupt government is begging Elon Musk for will just be N1.7b. They lied they shared N5bn to their so called poor people just yesterday. Hopeless & heartless Govt. Heartlessly corrupt government openly begging Elon Musk for ventilators. How much are ventilators that we can’t buy but they can re-loot Abacha loot & share money for Vote Buying. Cursed is the day Buhari was voted president.

Demola Olarewaju@DemolaRewaju said It’s an embarrassment.

There are Nigerians that can contact Elon Musk and procure ventilators for Nigeria, armies only with an official letterhead from the FG.

A Nigerian sits on the board of Gavi, the largest public-private health partnership in the world, contact her.



NEFERTITI @firstladyship said: 9ja Billionaires gave the FG & Lagos State N13 billion. Innoson Motors offered to help and speedily manufacture ventilators locally.

But the criminally minded APC Government have decided to be begging Elon Musk for free ventilators online. Buhari led APC are shameless criminals.

CoalCityConnect@Coal_City said: We feel that instead of the Federal Government of Nigeria to go under Elon Musk’s tweet to ask for assistance, they should fund Innoson to produce ventilators as number of cases in the country escalates.

