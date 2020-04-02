Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne plan to extend his playing days when the coronavirus pandemic ends.

A chunk of leagues across Europe have suspended any competition until the virus can be contained and according to De Bruyne, he will have to add two more years into his playing career.



“I told my wife I’m going to play a little bit longer after the lockdown. I cannot stay at home. I’m going to play for two more years. It’s hard, man,” De Bruyne is quoted by ESPN.

The player further revealed that he didn’t want a bike in his house after having a treadmill delivered to his house.

“I don’t want a bike. I’m swimming every day. Running almost every day now,” he added.

Reports indicate that De Bruyne and the rest of the City squad have been keeping in touch through WhatsApp and video calls during lockdown with manager Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff monitoring their fitness work.