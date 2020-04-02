In a bid to leverage the living conditions of Nigerians during this lockdown, MTN Nigeria has provided a new package to offer free SMS to Nigerians.

MTN

In a tweet recently, the management wrote, “We understand how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this period. Now you can with FREE 300 SMS to all networks.”

