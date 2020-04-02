…as govt solicits for more support from corporate bodies, others

The Edo State Deputy Governor and Chairman, Edo State Response Committee on COVID-19, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, has tasked corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals, to support the state government’s initiatives in checking the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

Shaibu gave the charge at the donation of COVID-19 protective kits to the Edo State Government, by Seplat Petroleum Development Company, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) and Esehi Pharmaceutical Industries, at Government House, in Benin City.

READ ALSO: COVID -19: NAICOM grants regulatory forbearance to protect insurance policy holders



The deputy governor expressed appreciation to the donors, while urging other public-spirited Nigerians and Edo citizens to emulate the gesture.

“We are happy to receive these materials from Esehi Pharmaceutical Industries, NPDC and Seplat as it will go a long way to help the state government fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We urge others to support the government in the fight against the pandemic as government can’t fight it alone,” he said.

Shaibu also hailed healthcare workers who are on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, adding “We should pray for the health workers as they are the true heroes of these times.”

He thanked all the donors for their donations and collaboration with Edo State Government in the fight against the pandemic, noting, “This is a period we all need to come together to fight COVID-19.”

APC chieftain decries up-surge in prices of food items, transport in S’East

The Manager, Community Relations, NPDC, Mr Dahiru Abubakar, representative of Seplat, Mr Emmanuel Otiokhaine and representative of Esehi Pharmaceutical Industries Mr. Isibor Humbert, noted that the contribution is part of their support to the state government’s response to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Abubakar urged residents in the state to obey government’s stay-at-home directive and observe social distancing.

NPDC donated 166 cartons of hand sanitisers, 83 cartons of hand wash basins, 100 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 10,000 pieces of face masks and 5,000 hand gloves.

Esehi Pharmaceutical Industries donated 10 cartons of hand sanitisers, while Seplat donated chemical gloves, face masks and temperature guns.