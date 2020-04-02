The Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister of Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr. Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi has issued a disclaimer over the unauthorised post made with the ministry’s verified Twitter handle as regrettable and therefore brought down.

The Ministry of Finance withdrawn the plea it made to a United States billionaire, Elon Musk asking him for ventilators so as to provide treatment for the Coronavirus patients in Nigeria.

Musk, the founder and Chief Engineer, SpaceX, had tweeted: “We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. We will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients and not stored in a warehouse,”

In response, the ministry of finance, tweeted, “Dear @Elonmusk @Tesla Federal Government of Nigeria needs support with 100 to 500 ventilators to assist with Covid-19 cases rising every day in Nigeria.”

Yunusa Tanko Abdullahi, the Special Adviser to the minister on Media and Communications, in a disclaimer said: “An unauthorised post was made on the verified Twitter handle of the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

“The fact of the post is regrettable because of which it is brought down. We have made sure our internal processes are strengthened that such doesn’t happen again.

“The error is highly regrettable.”