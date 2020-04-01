Lagos – The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned consumers, healthcare professionals, and health authorities against an increasing number of falsified medical products with claim to prevent, detect, treat or cure COVID-19.

WHO in a statement on Wednesday said that the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 has increased demand for medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and reagents, all related to COVID-19.

WHO also stressed that it had not recommended any medicines to treat or cure COVID-19, however, it said that the ‘Solidarity’ trial, led by WHO, is reviewing potential treatments for COVID-19.

“WHO requests increased vigilance from national health authorities, healthcare professionals, members of the public and supply chain stakeholders worldwide to prevent the distribution of these falsified medical products.

“Increased vigilance should focus on hospitals, clinics, health centres, clinical laboratories, wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies and any other suppliers of medical products.

“All medical products must be obtained from authentic and reliable sources. Their authenticity and condition of the product should be carefully checked. Consumers are advised to seek advice from a healthcare professional in case of doubt,” it said.

It advised national health authorities to immediately notify WHO if these falsified products were discovered in their country.

WHO said that countries that have any information concerning the manufacture, distribution, or supply of these products, should please contact rapidalert@who.int. (NAN)

The World Health Organisation has said that it has not recommend any medicines to treat or cure COVID-19.

It noted that the increased demand had created an opportunity for ill-intended persons to distribute falsified medical products.

“Due diligence is required from all actors in the procurement, use and administration of medical products, in particular those affected by the current crisis of, or related to, COVID-19,” WHO said.

WHO said it had received multiple reports regarding falsified in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) and laboratory reagents for the detection of SARS-CoV-2.

“To date, eight countries Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Russian, Singapore, Republic of Korea, United States of America have listed IVDs for COVID-19 diagnosis based on expedited regulatory assessments.

“Please note that, in the European Union, regulatory compliance for SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics are self-declared by the manufacturer,” it said.

To assist Member States and stakeholders, WHO said it has published the links to these emergency lists, together with contact details that provide information on IVDs authorised for use in the jurisdictions of the International Medical Device Regulators Forum, as well as policies and guidance.

It said that WHO would provide updated versions as new information becomes available.

“End-users are encouraged to check the labelling against the information posted by regulatory authorities upon listing to ensure they are in possession of the genuine product.

“This information might include product name, product code, expiry date, instructions for use and manufacturer details,” it said.

It added that unregulated websites supplying medicines and vaccines, particularly those concealing their physical address, landline telephone number, are frequently the source of unlicensed, substandard and falsified medical products.

“WHO has been made aware of various unregistered websites claiming that products on sale can treat or prevent COVID-19. Such products are likely to be falsified medicines.

“In addition, some websites may appear to provide easy access to legitimate medicines that are otherwise not readily available.

“End-buyers and consumers should be especially wary of such online scams and exert due diligence when purchasing any medical product, whether online or not,” it warned