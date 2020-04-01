Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state has challenged the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Chuck Chukuemeka, to work towards increasing the state’s Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR).

Gov Uzodimma, gave the challenge on Wednesday in his office during a brief swearing-in ceremony for Mr. Chukwuemeka as the new commissioner for finance.

Mr. Chukwuemeka brings to 24 the number of commissioners in Gov. Uzodimma’s cabinet.

During the swearing-in which was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Imo state, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chiji Collins and Amara Iwuanyanwu respectively, and other top government officials, Gov. Uzodimma told Mr. Chuck that he does not have a choice than to succeed.

“Go there and deliver. Ensure things are done properly and more importantly, ensure that you work towards improving on the IGR. We will support you to succeed,” the governor said

He maintained that it was not a coincidence that the finance commissioner was resuming when a new accountant general had been appointed.

Responding, Mr. Chukwuemeka said his appointment was a dream come through as he has always hoped to work in the capacity he has been appointed.

He said God must have brought Gov Uzodimma for the dream to be realized and promised to “keep his hands clean, his heart pure and to leave the place he is coming to work better than he found it.”

Chukwuemeka said he was deeply honoured on behalf of the wife and has accepted the “offer with all his heart.”

Chukwuemeka is coming on board the office with a huge experience in financial management.

Not only was he a senior manager at KPMG, Chukwuemeka was the owner of an audit-tax consulting firm in Minneapolis Minnesota, United States of America before he joined public service as chief economic adviser to former Governor Ikedi Ohakim between 2007 and 2011.