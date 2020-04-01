The president of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reacted to the World Health organization recent warning to Africa concerning covid-19.

In a tweet on Wednesday, April 1, Suleman declared that Africa would not be facing any storm regarding Covid-19 outbreak as warned by the organisation.

Recall that last month, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Ethiopian director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Wednesday that the number of cases in the continent was likely higher and urged African countries to “wake up” to the increasing threat.

“The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst and prepare today,” he said.

In a prayer manner, the man of God declared that the worst is over.

He wrote, “WHO(world health organization)says africa should prepare for the worst..as Africans we say to WHO from the depth of our hearts,we REJECT it..the worst is over..”