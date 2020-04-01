Abeokuta – The National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has called on the senators representing the three senatorial districts in the state to give total support to Gov. Dapo Abiodun in the fight against COVID -19.

The call was contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday by the association’s National President, Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi.

It appealed to Senators Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central), Lekan Mustapha (Ogun East) and Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West) to join hands with the governor in order to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The association urged the senators to set aside their individual and political differences and work together with the governor for the benefit of the state.

It specifically urged the senators to help in the provision of relief materials such as food items, cash and protective materials to their constituents to lessen the hardship on the people.

“This is a trying time for the entire world, Africa and Nigeria. Ogun is not left out in the scourge of this deadly disease.

“Therefore, the state needs all the help it can get from private individuals, politicians, religious leaders and other well-meaning Nigerians to ensure we win this war against COVID-19.

“All hands must be on deck to fight the spread of COVID-19. This is not the time for us to be divided, we must be united.

“We must see this pandemic as a common enemy, we must put resources together to ensure that COVID-19 does not consume our dear state.

“We appreciate former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Sir Kensington Adebutu, Fola Adeola, Pastor E.O Adeboye and others for their generous donation toward the fight against the spread of COVID-19,” it said.

The association called on other well-meaning individuals, particularly Ogun indigenes, to also contribute their own quota toward the fight against COVID -19.

It also urged the people of Ogun to always remember to put the state in their prayers while following all the guidelines laid down by the government. (NAN)