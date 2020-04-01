Ilorin – Some residents of Ilorin have complained of lack of fund to buy food for themselves and their children, as a result of the stay-at-home directive by the Kwa Government which has lasted for over a week.

The residents on Wednesday appealed to government to assist them with some palliative measures to ameliorate the harsh economic effects resulting from their compliance with the order given on March 23.

Kwara government had given the directive as measure to contain and control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

As as result, most private and public offices as well as shops have remained closed with the exception of those dealing in food, drinks and pharmaceuticals.

Mr Saheed Olapeju, a vehicle repairer, said that government action was commendable but there was need for government to make provision for the lower class, most of whom depended on their daily income.

“We rely on our daily income from our handwork, but with this disease that the world is battling with, we have to stay indoors. There is no other means to provide for our families.

“Many of us have finished the little food we have at home and there is no how we can work and get money to buy more. We are broke and stranded.

“Government should come to our aid, so that we will not fall ill as a result of hunger,” he said.

Mr Tope Isa, a foot wear seller, said that the state government only allowed those that were selling food, drinks and medicine to do business.

Isa said the stay-at-home order had affected the living condition of other business owners.

“We do not know how long the stay-at-home order will last. We did not plan for it, which is why many of us have started asking for help from the rich people in our area.

“It is shameful to ask for help, but more painful not to get assistance from those you relied on, and those you believe can help,” he said.

Also, another trader, Iya Tawa, said that she recorded poor sales because many people were complaining of scarcity of money while some were begging to buy on credit.

“Even those of us allowed to sell drinks and provisions are finding it difficult to get patronage as many customers are complaining of no money since they can not open their shops.

“Some youths have started behaving funny, looking for how to maneuver their way to buy one thing and steal three others in the process.

” This is unfortunate. We plead with government to assist and reduce the hunger that is already affecting us,” she said. (NAN).