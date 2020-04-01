Shaun William George Ryder is an English singer, songwriter, television personality and author.

Shaun Ryder has shared his top tips for surviving the national lockdown – saying he is going to repeat his favourite TV series and learn how to play chess.

Speaking to Sky News from his home in Manchester, the Happy Mondays and Black Grape star said he has been “basically self-isolating for the past 10 years, apart from work” so is fully equipped to deal with life indoors.

And he thinks both he and his wife, Joanne, may have already had COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, after falling ill at the beginning of the month.

He is more than content spending the lock down with Joanne and three of his children – Oliver, 26, Pearl, 12, and Lulu, 11, and dog Malcolm, a beagle – but says he would have found it a lot harder to cope had the crisis happened when he was younger, at the hedonistic heights of his fame.

“We’re all good here,” Ryder starts off. “We’re now all sort of rushing to take the dog for a walk. We have more volunteers for that now.”

Both he and Joanne were ill about three weeks ago, he says.

“I’m pretty sure we’ve had it. We had symptoms of it. I mean, nothing puts my missus in bed; no matter what, she’ll still get up even if she’s dying, but this floored her.

She was in bed for over a week.”She had pretty much everything they said: couldn’t move, found it hard breathing. Then I went down with the old headaches and flu-type symptoms.

I had no energy but nothing that I’d go to A&E with, I coped with it at home.

“So, you know, I think a lot of people have had it [but not been confirmed].”



