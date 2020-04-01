Awka – An educationist, Rev. Fr. Felix Nwosu, has decried Nigerians’ nonchalant attitude toward the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

Nwosu, Principal of St. Peter’s Secondary School, Achina, in Anambra, said on Wednesday in Awka that he was particularly saddened by Nigerians attitude to the directive on social distancing.

“The health experts have told us that the spread of the virus will be minimised if we maintained physical distances, but Nigerians do not seem to take this seriously. This is worrisome,” he fumed.

He regretted that many people still appeared to be ignoring the safety guidelines “as if they are not aware of the gravity of the situation”.

According to him, nothing has shaken the world like COVID-19 pandemic in the last 500 years.

“From imposing travel bans to prohibiting mass gatherings and shutting down schools, markets and Churches, government is increasingly adopting drastic measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

“These emergency moves by the government are necessary because there is a worrying rise in the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus disease in recent days.

“We must play our part by adhering strictly to the various government directives such as regular handwashing and, more importantly, social distancing.

“Our carelessness can become our misfortune, if we do not follow these directives,” he said.

Nwosu also urged Nigerians to turn to God and pray fervently for His intervention during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is a trying time for the world. The lockdown will be challenging too, but it will give us the best chance to save lives.

“I have a strong believe that very soon, we shall overcome this pandemic, because with God, all things are possible,” he said. (NAN)