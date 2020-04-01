After going viral for showing off her strict hazmat-wearing protocol inside an airport and on a plane, you did be surprised knowing what Naomi Campbell’s life is like in quarantine.

The 49-year-old model shared with USA Today her ‘day in the life’ routine whilst confined to her home, listing a timeline of the things she gets up to throughout the day.

“I woke up like 9.30. I go to bed quite late,” she said. “Yesterday I went to bed 11pm. — no, I went to bed at 9.30 p.m. It differs.

“I don’t do it for Instagram, I do it for me,” she explains. “I’ve shown my workouts on Instagram throughout the years, so that’s not new. I really thought, ‘OK, why don’t we just get everybody moving?’

She continued, “I think if you can keep active and keep your endorphins and keep your mind active, it’s better for your mind, body and soul.”

Campbell then went on to detail what she has for lunch and dinner, as well as catching up with family and friends over the phone.

“My mum has been telling me old recipes to do over the phone, like Jamaican recipes I used to love when I was younger,” she said

“I’m in workout clothes in the morning and then maybe in a t-shirt and sweats, and then I may put on a kaftan at night. No heels, all with slippers,” she explained.

The model mentioned that she chose to social distance alone and would love to be with her family, however she feels like a ‘jeopardy to them.’

“I had to bear in mind my mother is in remission of cancer, my two grandmothers are older,” she said. “I felt like I was a jeopardy to them, so I chose to stay away in this home.”



